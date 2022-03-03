NTR varsity issues notification for admission to MBBS course

Candidates can exercise web options till 5 p.m. on March 7

Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences on Thursday issued notification for exercising one time web options for counseling for admission in MBBS course under State Quota seats in un-aided, non-minority and minority medical colleges for the academic year 2021-22.

In a statement, University Registrar K. Sankar said candidates could exercise web options by visiting https://ug.ntruhsadmissions.com/ from 6 p.m. on March 3 to 5 p.m. on March 7.

The selected candidates have to pay university fee of ₹10,600 through payment gateway by using online payment method for downloading the allotment order. Besides, tuition fee of ₹10,000 should be paid in Government medical colleges and ₹15,000 in private unaided, non-minority and minority medical colleges.

Candidates selected for Sri Padmavathi Medical College for Women, Tirupati, should visit SVIMS website https://svimstpt.ap.nic.in for tuition fee and other fee details to be paid at the college.

Candidates who did not join the allotted college will not be considered for subsequent phase of counseling, he clarified.

For issues relating to technical difficulties in exercising web options, candidates can contact phone numbers 7416563063, 7416253073, 8333883934 and 9063500829. For clarifications on regulations, contact 08978780501 and 07997710168 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.