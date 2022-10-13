NTR varsity invites applications for admissions in UG courses

Image used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

The Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences has invited applications from candidates who have qualified in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) UG-2022 for admission in Under Graduate (MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS and BUMS) courses for seats available in government, private un-aided non-Minority and Minority Medical, Dental, Ayurveda, Homeopathy and Unani colleges affiliated to the university, and also for MBBS course in Sri Padmavathi Medical College for Women, Tirupati, for the academic year 2022-23.

The candidates should register their online application forms and upload relevant scanned original certificates from 10 a.m. on October 13 to 6 p.m. on October 20.

The application forms are available on the website https://ugcq.ntruhsadmissions.com. For detailed notification, prospectus and regulations, the candidates should visit http://ntruhs.ap.nic.in.