NTR Vaidya Seva warns strike from October 29, demand resolution of workers’ issues

Published - October 18, 2024 07:37 pm IST - CHITTOOR

They demand fair remuneration and benefits, including a gratuity of ₹10 lakh for retiring staff and ₹15 lakhs in compensation for deceased employees

The Hindu Bureau

Chittoor district NTR Vaidya Seva Employees Joint Action Committee (JAC) president Lata and district secretary Usharani, on Friday, raised concerns regarding the unresolved issues of the employees. They announced a strike for October 29 if their issues are not addressed.

Despite a change in the State government, the quality of life for staff working under the NTR Vaidya Seva scheme remains unaltered, said Ms. Lata. Alleging negligence in addressing employee concerns, she highlighted the proposed conversion of the NTR Vaidya Seva scheme into an insurance policy by the government, prompting discontent among district managers, team leaders, office associates, medical friends, and union leaders.

These long-serving employees, with 17 years of dedicated service, are demanding recognition as government contract employees, with fair remuneration and benefits, including a gratuity of ₹10 lakh for retiring staff and ₹15 lakhs in compensation for deceased employees, she said.

The State committee leaders have submitted a petition to the CEO of the trust seeking resolution, with a warning of a strike if the government fail to address the issues promptly, the JAC functionaries said.

