NTR University of Health Sciences postpones examination

VIJAYAWADA:

19 August 2021 14:49 IST

Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences has postponed the II MBBS supplementary examination in Forensic Medicine, scheduled to be held on August 20 (Friday) to August 21 (Saturday), in view of the holiday declared on August 20 on account of Moharrum. In a statement on Thursday, the University authorities said all other terms and conditions remain unchanged.

