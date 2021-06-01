NTR Trust to set up two oxygen plants in Telangana

Four plants are being set up in A.P.

The NTR Memorial Trust has decided to set up two more oxygen plants to meet the oxygen requirements arising out of COVID.

The two new plants would be set up in Telangana State. The new plants are in addition to the four plants that are already being set up in Andhra Pradesh with the Heritage CSR funds.

NTR Trust Managing Trustee Nara Bhuvaneswari has said that they have decided to set up the two new oxygen plants in Telangana. The NTR Trust has been placing special focus on providing oxygen considering its key role in saving the lives of the COVID-19 patients from the brink of fatalities, she said.

Ms. Bhuvaneswari thanked donors for making selfless contributions to the trust for taking forward its service activities on a large scale. Till now, over ₹25 lakh donations have been received from both the Telugu States. The Telugu Desam fans from New Zealand have donated ₹5 lakh for taking forward the trust’s services.

The NTR Trust has begun conducting funeral rites for unclaimed dead bodies of COVID patients whose family members could not take responsibility of conducting the last rites for various reasons. These last rites would be conducted in accordance with the customs of the deceased patients, she said.

Many donors were coming forward to strengthen the NTR Trust’s services. Guthikonda Veerabhadra Rao, hailing from Krishna district, has donated ₹1,11,116. The trust has been running tele-medicine, free medicine distribution and food distribution activities for the needy COVID patients, Ms. Bhuvaneswari said.

The trust has so far provided tele-medicine services for 690 patients and 326 of them have fully recovered from the deadly infection. In addition to this, an exclusive 24/7 call centre has been set up at the NTR Trust office which is giving round-the-clock services to COVID patients. Also, WhatsApp services are being given to reach out to patients. Expert doctors from foreign doctors are giving free consultation, she said.