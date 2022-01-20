Andhra Pradesh

NTR Trust starts COVID telemedicine

The NTR Memorial Trust has restarted the coronavirus telemedicine services with the help of expert doctors.

Managing trustee Nara Bhuvaneswari reviewed the situation and made available a team of doctors for rendering telemedicine services. Every day at 7 a.m., the online medical services would begin for COVID patients. TDP members and general public could avail themselves of the services.

The medical kits were being provided district-wise. Last year, over ₹1.75 crore worth of medicines, food packets and medical equipment was provided, as per a release.


