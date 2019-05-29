‘NTR stood out for his innovative pro-poor schemes’

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders paid tributes to party founder N.T. Rama Rao on his birth anniversary on Tuesday.

Stating that NTR fought for the Telugu pride, Anantapur Mayor Madamanchi Swaroopa said he would be remembered for his innovative pro-poor welfare schemes that made him stand apart.

At a programme at the NTR statue opposite the Government Arts College here, former Anantapur Urban MLA Vykuntam Prabhakar Chowdary said NTR established a party and came to power within nine months.

His efforts for the uplift of the poor would be remembered for generations, as would landmark schemes initiated by him like selling rice at ₹2 per kg, they said.

In Kurnool, former Mayor Bangi Ananthaiah paid tributes to NTR and said it was to his credit that widows got pensions, farmers free power and property tax was scrapped. One of the major projects implemented by him was the Telugu Ganga Project, which not only brought water to the Rayalaseema region, but also to Chennai.