NTR police take out flag march in Jaggaiahpet, Mylavaram

March 03, 2024 11:09 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST - JAGGAIAHPET

Police on Sunday took out a flag march in NTR Police Commissionerate in view of the general elections scheduled to take place soon. The flag march was conducted at Jaggaiahpet, Vatsavai, Mylavaram, Ampapuram, YSR Colony and other areas. The police personnel were headed by deputy commissioners of police K. Srinivas Rao and Krishna Kanth Patel.

The personnel also interacted with villagers. Police will ensure tight security for the voters to exercise their franchise, Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata said.

Counselling given

The police also counselled history-sheeters in Patamata, Ajit Singh Nagar, One Town and Krishnalanka police stations limits on Sunday.

DCP Krishna Kanth Patel and Additional DCP (crimes) Krishna Murthy Naidu warned of severe action if any one resorted to violence during the elections.

The DCP directed the Inspectors, Sub Inspectors and other officers to keep a tab on the movements of persons involved in crimes earlier.