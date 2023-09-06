ADVERTISEMENT

NTR Police stands first in Andhra Pradesh in conviction-based trial monitoring system

September 06, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Convictions were obtained in 88 cases in the last 18 months, says Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata 

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata and DCP M. Ravindranath Babu giving details of convictions in grave offences, at a press conference in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

The NTR Police Commissionerate came first in the State with 88 convictions in cases related to crimes against women and minors, in the last one-and-a-half years, under the conviction-based trial monitoring system, Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata said.

Disclosing this to reporters on Wednesday, Mr. Kanthi Rana Tata said convictions were obtained in 54 grave offences, including for some cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and in crimes against women.

“The accused were convicted in 34 other cases in grave cases. In some cases, the court awarded jail term till death, life sentence in some cases and imprisonment of seven to 14 years in some cases,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the directions of Director General of Police (DGP) K.V. Rajendranath Reddy, focus was being laid on cases related to crimes against women and minor girls. Investigating officers have been instructed to collect scientific and technical evidences to increase the conviction rate.

“We are coordinating with the Prosecutions and Judiciary Departments to punish the accused within a short period of time. Those accused of committing sensational crimes and crimes against women have been put behind bars,” Mr. Kanthi Rana Tata said.

In some cases, the conviction was awarded within a year, and in a few cases, the judgment is about to be pronounced, the Police Commissioner said, complimenting the investigating officers for their efficient work.

Deputy Commissioners of Police M. Ravindranath Babu and Moka Sathi Babu were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US