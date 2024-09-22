NTR Police recover 400 phones worth ₹50 lakh

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Published - September 22, 2024 07:40 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Police Commissioner S.V. Rajasekhar Babu handing over a recovered mobile phone at the press conference in Vijayawada on Sunday.

Police Commissioner S.V. Rajasekhar Babu handing over a recovered mobile phone at the press conference in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

The cybercrime police of NTR Commissionerate traced 400 mobile phones worth nearly ₹50 lakh. Police Commissioner, S.V. Rajasekhar Babu handed over the phones to the owners, at a programme here on Sunday.

“As part of the mobile phone recovery drive, the cybercrime police so far recovered 1,785 lost and missing phones in three phases and handed them over to their owners,” the Police Commissioner said. “If the owner of the mobile phone lodges a complaint with the police by mentioning the IMEI number, police will raise the complaint with the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) to trace the phone through the telecom service provider,” he added.

“As mobile phone has become a part of every person’s life, where bank accounts details, PIN numbers and other personal data are stored, police have taken the mobile phone missing cases as a challenge,” Mr. Rajashekar Babu said.

“I lost my mobile phone in Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) when I came to Vijayawada. I am very happy to receive my lost cell phone,” said Guthikonda Anjaneyulu, a native of Repalle in Guntur district. Eighty-year-old Anjaneyulu was one among those who received the mobiles phones from the police at the Command Control Centre on Sunday.

He appealed to the public to lodge a complaint with the police immediately, if they lost their cell phone. Police are using high technology to trace the missing cell phone, he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Gowtami Sali, Additional DCPs G. Ramakrishna (West Zone) Raja Rao (CCS) and other officers were present.

