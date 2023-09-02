NTR police looking for more suspects in drug smuggling case

September 02, 2023 07:45 am | Updated 07:45 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Police, who arrested an engineering graduate named Nadipalli Abhishek Varma for smuggling drugs (MDMA powder), identified that 10 more youth were involved in the racket.

The gang, hailing from Rajahmundry and neighbouring villages, were addicted to ganja and were peddling and consuming ganja and later started smuggling MDMA pills from Bengaluru.

The Krishnalanka police, during a raid at Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) in Vijayawada, arrested N. Abhishek Varma while he was smuggling MDMA powder from Bengaluru to Rajahmundry a couple of days ago. They seized 3.42 grams of the contraband from his possession.

“During investigation, it was revealed that Vivek, Venkat Reddy, Stephen, Lekath, Chendu Reddy, Anirudh, Gopal, Aman Pande and Satya, all hailing from different places in East Godavari and friends of Abhishek, were drug addicts,” said an investigation officer on Friday.

“Abhishek did his B. Tech at a college at Diwan Cheruvu in Rajahmundry in 2020. He, along with his friend Daniel Raju and other gang members, used to procure ganja,” the investigation officers said.

“We are probing from where the accused were getting MDMA from Bengaluru, and whether the gang was exchanging ganja for MDMA drugs,” a police officer probing the case said.

The NTR District Commissionerate police are trying to arrest the remaining accused persons. Investigation officers are trying to arrest Daniel Raju, who supplied the drug from Bengaluru, the Krishnalanka police said.