NTR Police forms Anti-Narcotic Cell to deal with drugs and ganja smuggling cases

People can share information with the cell by dialling 9121162475 or sending mails to antinarcoticcell@vza.appolice.gov.in., says Police Commissioner P.H.D. Ramakrishna

Published - July 11, 2024 06:22 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
The Anti-Narcotic Cell has been divided into operations, intelligence, data analysis and awareness creation wings, says Police Commissioner P.H.D. Ramakrishna.

The Anti-Narcotic Cell has been divided into operations, intelligence, data analysis and awareness creation wings, says Police Commissioner P.H.D. Ramakrishna. | Photo Credit: File photo

The NTR Police Commissionerate has constituted an Anti-Narcotic Cell comprising eight officers. The cell will be headed by an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP)-rank officer, said Police Commissioner P.H.D. Ramakrishna.

The cell comprising ACP B. Parthasarathi, Circle Inspectors I.V. Nagendra Kumar and Ramesh Kumar and five sub-inspectors (SIs) will deal with the cases related to the smuggling and consumption of drugs and ganja.

Besides, a sub-inspector and other personnel will operate in the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) teams in the east, west and rural zones, Mr. Ramakrishna said.

The Anti-Narcotic Cell has been divided into operations, intelligence, data analysis and awareness creation wings.

People can alert about drugs or ganja smuggling to the cell by dialling the phone number, 9121162475, or sending mails to antinarcoticcell@vza.appolice.gov.in. Details of the informants will be kept confidential, the Police Commissioner added.

