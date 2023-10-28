NTR Police Commissionerate seize 250 kg ganja worth ₹50 lakh; three arrested

October 28, 2023 03:46 pm | Updated 03:46 pm IST - KANCHIKACHERLA

In a huge haul, the Kachikacherla police of NTR Police Commissionerate on October 28 seized about 250 kg of Marijuana (Ganja), whose value according to the police could be about ₹50 lakh, in bigger cities.

They also arrested three smugglers of Haryana. The contraband was being smuggled from Visakhapatnam to Haryana, said Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata.

“On a tip-off, the team led by Nandigama Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), K. Janardhan Naidu and CI I.V. Nagendra Kumar, intercepted a container at Keesara village and recovered the Cannabis packets hidden in a separate secret hold in the cabin that was fabricated for smuggling,” Mr. Kanthi Rana said.

“The container reached Visakhapatnam on October 14 and returned on October 27 (Friday) morning after loading the ganja stocks,” said Mr. Janardhan Naidu.

“We are trying to find out the origin and destination of the racket and the main smugglers,” the Police Commissioner told The Hindu. “The Kanchikacherla police registered a case and took up investigation,” the ACP said.

