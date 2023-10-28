HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NTR Police Commissionerate seize 250 kg ganja worth ₹50 lakh; three arrested

“Kachikacherla police arrested three smugglers of Haryana. The contraband was being smuggled from Visakhapatnam to Haryana,” said Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata.

October 28, 2023 03:46 pm | Updated 03:46 pm IST - KANCHIKACHERLA

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image only.

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

KANCHIKACHERLA

In a huge haul, the Kachikacherla police of NTR Police Commissionerate on October 28 seized about 250 kg of Marijuana (Ganja), whose value according to the police could be about ₹50 lakh, in bigger cities.

They also arrested three smugglers of Haryana. The contraband was being smuggled from Visakhapatnam to Haryana, said Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata.

“On a tip-off, the team led by Nandigama Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), K. Janardhan Naidu and CI I.V. Nagendra Kumar, intercepted a container at Keesara village and recovered the Cannabis packets hidden in a separate secret hold in the cabin that was fabricated for smuggling,” Mr. Kanthi Rana said.

“The container reached Visakhapatnam on October 14 and returned on October 27 (Friday) morning after loading the ganja stocks,” said Mr. Janardhan Naidu.

“We are trying to find out the origin and destination of the racket and the main smugglers,” the Police Commissioner told The Hindu. “The Kanchikacherla police registered a case and took up investigation,” the ACP said.

Related Topics

narcotics & drug trafficking / Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.