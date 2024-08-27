NTR Police Commissionerate plans to create 2 lakh cyber soldiers

The NTR Commissionerate Police are planning to nurture around 2 lakh cyber soldiers and citizens to stop cybercrimes, said Police Commissioner S.V. Rajasekhar Babu.

The Police Commissioner, along with Deputy Commissioners of Police Gowthami Sali, K.M. Maheswara Raju, A.B.T.S. Udaya Rani, T. Hari Krishna and a team of other officers, participated in a training programme on cyber frauds in Vijayawada on August 26 (Monday).

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rajasekhar Babu said the selected cyber commandos from different police stations, cyber cell and the mahila police will train students and youth and citizens as cyber soldiers.

“The Police, in association with the cyber soldiers, and citizens will organise awareness programmes in towns and villages to sensitise people to various online frauds. The cyber soldiers and citizens will focus on educational institutions and create awareness among the students who are falling prey to loan app agents,” said Mr. Rajasekhar Babu.

Later, Mr. Rajasekhar Babu distributed prizes to the winners of a video competition on cyber safety and women safety.

Dasara arrangements reviewed

Later, Mr. Rajasekhar Babu reviewed the arrangements for the Dasara Utsavams. The Police Commissioner, along with Sri Durga Malleswaraswamy Varla Devasthanam Executive Officer Rama Rao, visited Indrakeeladri, Vinayaka temple, Ghat Road, parking places and other areas.

He asked the officials to make the necessary security, darshan queue lines and other arrangements for the Navaratri celebrations. Mr. Rajashekar Babu asked the police to step up vigil at bus and railway stations.

“We are making all arrangements for the peaceful conduct of the nine-day Dasara festival atop Indrakeeladri,” he said.

