NTR’s name dragged into unnecessary controversy

G.V.L. Narasimha Rao said those who snatched the TDP from N.T. Rama Rao through deceptive means are now questioning junior NTR’s legacy

V. Raghavendra VIJAYAWADA:
September 25, 2022 13:38 IST

BJP MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao. File Photo | Photo Credit: V. Raju

BJP MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao said in a message on Twitter on Sunday that by naming Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences after former CM Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the YSR Congress Party dragged the name of the legendary actor and TDP founder into an unnecessary controversy. 

He stated that the move was atrocious and intended to divert people’s attention from the wrath which the government had incurred for its failures. 

In the same vein, Mr. Rao said those who snatched the TDP from N.T. Rama Rao through deceptive means are now questioning junior NTR’s legacy. It was nothing but an act of political opportunism which was strongly deplorable. 

