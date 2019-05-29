NTR Jayanti a low-key affair on Naidu’s turf

The 96th birth anniversary of late N.T. Rama Rao, founder-president of the Telugu Desam Party, was a low-key affair in Chittoor district on Tuesday, in the backdrop of the cancellation of the party's Mahanadu and debacle in the recent general elections.

Party cadres garlanded statues of N.T.R. at four different locations in Chittoor town, and offered prayers at the district party office. Party MLC and senior leader B.N. Rajasimhulu appealed to the party cadres not to get disheartened by the party’s dismal performance in the elections, but instead to take inspiration from the life of N.T.R.

He said that the party cadres should work with renewed vigour in the ensuing local body elections, and strengthen the party with the goal of getting back to power in 2024.

Flutter at Kuppam

At Kuppam, a senior party worker created a flutter objecting to the tying of a banner at the busy bus stand, saying that the local leaders had betrayed the party president N. Chandrababu Naidu in Kuppam by giving him false assurances. He demanded an explation from party in-charges in Kuppam as to why the majority of votes dwindled this time by over 17,000 votes. Some leaders assuaged the angry party workers after lengthy discussions.

Unlike previous years, there was no fanfare in the district, with the cadres limiting their activities to performing prayers and garlanding statues. There were no acts of charity such as feeding the poor or distributing bread and fruit to patients at hospitals.