NTR centenary celebrations inaugurated in Srikakulam

January 09, 2023 10:38 am | Updated 10:38 am IST - SRIKAKULAM

TDP leaders demand Bharat Ratna award for the party founder and former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao at the inauguration meet; playlet and singing competitions held as part of the centenary celebrations

Former TDP MLA from Srikakulam, Gunda Lakshmi Devi, on January 8 (Sunday), said that former Chief Minister and Telugu actor Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao (NTR) was the pride of Andhra Pradesh and deserved the Bharata Ratna award.

Attending the inaugural function of NTR centenary year celebrations at Bapuji Kalamandir in Srikakulam, she said that NTR inspired crores of Telugu people through his accomplishments in both films and politics.

United Andhra Pradesh has seen tremendous development through the policies introduced by the NTR government, said Guttu Chinna Rao, Centenary celebrations committee convener and president of the TDP cultural wing in Srikakulam.

Mr. Chinna Rao said that many artists showcased their talents through the playlets and singing competitions organised as part of the celebrations.

TDP senior leader Jami Bhimasankar said that such celebrations would help youngsters to know the greatness of NTR and follow his ideals.

TDP State president Kinjarapu Atchannaidu, Srikakulam MP Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu and others hailed the committee members’ initiative of holding the cultural events and honouring senior party activists on the occasion.

