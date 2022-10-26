NTR health varsity invites applications for management quota seats

P. Sujatha Varma VIJAYAWADA
October 26, 2022 21:15 IST

Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences has invited online applications for admission into MBBS and BDS courses under management quota (Category-B1, B2 and C (NRI) in private unaided non-minority/minority Medical and private unaided non-minority Dental colleges affiliated to it.

Applications are also invited for NRI seats in Sri Padmavathi Medical College for Women (under SVIMS), Tirupati, for the academic year 2022-23.

The University issued a notification for admissions on October 25 and online applications would be available on the website https://ugmq.ntruhsadmissions.com from 10 a.m. on October 26 to 5 p.m. on October 31.

The University Registrar Ch. Srinivasa Rao said the candidates should visit visit http://drntruhs.in/ to view the notification, prospectus and regulations.

Helpline numbers have been provided to assist the candidates while submitting the online application form.

For clarification on regulations, the candidates should call 8978780501, 7997710168, 9391805238 and 9391805239. For technical difficulties, candidates could contact 746563063, 7416253073, 9063400829 and 9492818477, and for clarification on payment gateway, they should call 8333883934, between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

