NTR health varsity extends time for admissions in nursing, BPT, other courses

Applications can be submitted up to 4 p.m. on Sept. 12

P. Sujatha Varma VIJAYAWADA
August 25, 2022 20:29 IST

Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences has extended the last date for the submission of online applications for admission into B.Sc., (Nursing) 4YDC, BPT, B.Sc., Paramedical Technology courses and Post Basic B.Sc., (Nursing) 2YD courses for the academic year 2022-23 in the State up to September 12 (till 4 p.m.)

A statement issued by the university on Thursday said to fill up the application form and for uploading of the scanned original certificates, B.SC., (Nursing) 4YDC, BPT and B.Sc., Paramedical Technology candidates should visit the URL https://ugparamedical.ntruhsadmissions.com, and Post Basic B.Sc., (Nursing) 2YDC candidates should visit the website https://ugpostbasic.ntruhsadmissions.com.

For detailed notifications/ prospectus and regulations, candidates should visit the university website https://ntruhs.ap.nic.in

