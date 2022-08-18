NTR health university secures two ISO certifications

Tharun Boda VIJAYAWADA
August 18, 2022 21:33 IST

Health Minister V. Rajani showing the ISO certificates bagged by NTR University of Health Sciences in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Dr.N.T.R. University of Health Sciences secured two International Organization for Standardization (ISO) certificates for its quality management in academics, research, examinations, sports and development of greenery and environmental promotion activities.

The ISO 9001: 2015 and ISO 14001: 2015 certifications were presented by HYM International Certifications, Hyderabad in the presence of the Minister for Health, Medical and Family Welfare Vidadala Rajini to university vice-chancellor P. Syama Prasad here on Thursday. Ms. Rajini appreciated the university for its best practices.

The university has been certified (ISO 9001) that it has the best quality management system in 'Academics, Research, Admissions, Examinations, NTR MEDNET Consortium, NSS, Sports and Cultural'.

The other certificate (ISO 14001) was for best environmental management system in 'Implementation of Greenery and Environmental Promotion Activities'.

HYM International Certificates managing director Alapati Sivaiah presented the certificates.

