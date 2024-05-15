ADVERTISEMENT

NTR district witnesses marginal rise in voter turnout this time

Published - May 15, 2024 12:25 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The difference between the number of electors and the votes polled, however, in all the three Assembly constituencies of Vijayawada remained huge

The Hindu Bureau

CRPF personnel stand guard at the strongroom setup at Nimra College in Ibrahimpatnam in NTR district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

At 79.36%, the voter turnout for the 2024 Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in the NTR district has marginally increased from the last elections in 2019, which registered a 78.94% voter turnout, and in 2014 when 77.28% was recorded.

However, the difference between the number of electors and votes polled in all the three Assembly constituencies of Vijayawada remained huge. While there are 2,55,963 electors in Vijayawada West, the votes polled were 1,70,104, clocking 66.46%, the lowest.

Similarly, in Vijayawada Central, out of 2,77,724 electors, 2,02,635 votes were polled and in Vijayawada East, 1,93,026 votes were polled out of 2,70,624 electors.

On the flip side, the difference was low in four other Assembly constituencies — Nandigama, Jagayyapeta, Tiruvuru and Mylavaram — under the Vijayawada Parliamentary Constituency of NTR district. The highest turnout of 89.88% was seen in Jagayyapeta, followed by Tiruvuru (87.68%), Nandigama comes third with 87.56%.

Gandepalli, where residents called for a boycott of elections to bring officials’ notice to the pollution caused by a factory, Sentini BioProducts Pvt. Ltd., registered a low turnout. A villager, M. Muralidhar Reddy, said those against the factory, including himself, refrained from voting.

In Krishna district, the overall turnout for both the elections stood at 84.45%. The highest of 88.57% was recorded in Pedana, followed by Pamarru (88.11%), Avanigadda (86%), Gannavaram (84.88%), Gudivada (82.51%), Machilipatnam (81.91%) and Penumaluru (79.14%).

