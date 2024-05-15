GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

NTR district witnesses marginal rise in voter turnout this time

The difference between the number of electors and the votes polled, however, in all the three Assembly constituencies of Vijayawada remained huge

Published - May 15, 2024 12:25 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
CRPF personnel stand guard at the strongroom setup at Nimra College in Ibrahimpatnam in NTR district on Tuesday.

CRPF personnel stand guard at the strongroom setup at Nimra College in Ibrahimpatnam in NTR district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

At 79.36%, the voter turnout for the 2024 Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in the NTR district has marginally increased from the last elections in 2019, which registered a 78.94% voter turnout, and in 2014 when 77.28% was recorded.

However, the difference between the number of electors and votes polled in all the three Assembly constituencies of Vijayawada remained huge. While there are 2,55,963 electors in Vijayawada West, the votes polled were 1,70,104, clocking 66.46%, the lowest.

Similarly, in Vijayawada Central, out of 2,77,724 electors, 2,02,635 votes were polled and in Vijayawada East, 1,93,026 votes were polled out of 2,70,624 electors.

On the flip side, the difference was low in four other Assembly constituencies — Nandigama, Jagayyapeta, Tiruvuru and Mylavaram — under the Vijayawada Parliamentary Constituency of NTR district. The highest turnout of 89.88% was seen in Jagayyapeta, followed by Tiruvuru (87.68%), Nandigama comes third with 87.56%.

Gandepalli, where residents called for a boycott of elections to bring officials’ notice to the pollution caused by a factory, Sentini BioProducts Pvt. Ltd., registered a low turnout. A villager, M. Muralidhar Reddy, said those against the factory, including himself, refrained from voting.

In Krishna district, the overall turnout for both the elections stood at 84.45%. The highest of 88.57% was recorded in Pedana, followed by Pamarru (88.11%), Avanigadda (86%), Gannavaram (84.88%), Gudivada (82.51%), Machilipatnam (81.91%) and Penumaluru (79.14%).

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.