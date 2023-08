August 12, 2023 11:33 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

NTR district Collector S. Dilli Rao asked all the residents to hoist the Tricolour atop their houses from August 13 to August 15. In a release, Mr. Rao said that as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav all the households, commercial establishments and shops should display the National Flag. He asked the officials concerned in all municipalities, mandal parishads and villages to spread awareness among the public in this regard.