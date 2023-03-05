NTR district police to take action against news channel for airing ‘false’ news

March 05, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Commissioner’s Task Force ACP G.V. Ramana Murthy has said that news channel TV9 will be booked under Section 500 of the IPC on charges of airing false news and defaming the NTR district police.

In a release on March 5 (Sunday), Mr. Ramana said that a Rakshak vehicle team spotted a drunk man lying on the road in Ayodhya Nagar on Saturday night and moved him to safety with the help of the local residents.

“The channel twisted the incident alleging that the Rakshak vehicle hit the man and the police threw him on the roadside. This is false. The Police Department will lodge a formal complaint with the Press Council of India,” the ACP said.

Praneeth Kumar, a local resident, said that the drunk man held the door of the Rakshak vehicle which was moving slowly and fell. “The police moved the man to the roadside. A video clip of the drunk man lying beside the vehicle is circulating,” he said.