NTR district police stress the need to wear helmets

February 16, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Motorcycle rally held on M.G. Road in NTR district led by Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana Tata

The Hindu Bureau

NTR district Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana Tata leads a traffic awareness rally in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

The NTR district police led by Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana Tata took out a rally on M.G. Road underlining the need to wear headgear while riding motorcycles.

Mr. Rana along with DCP Vishal Gunni and 55 other police officers, activists, students and others took part in the motorcycle rally organised as part of the National Road Safety Week celebrations. Promoting the slogan ‘Safety First- Helmet Must’ the officers wore half helmets and full helmets during the rally, which began at State Guest House and ended at the same place after passing through M.G. Road via Benz Circle and Police Control Room junction.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rana said most of the road accidents deaths are of motorcyclists who do not wear helmets.

“The loss of the life of a breadwinner pushes the entire family into difficulties. Two-wheeler riders should be proactive and use helmets to avoid adverse situations. Particularly, youth should be careful while riding motorcycles,” he said.

Most of the motorcyclists have bought helmets to avoid fines and police but many do not use them regularly, he said.

DCP (Admin) M. Sattibabu, DCP (Traffic) K. Srinivasa Rao, ADCP (Traffic) T. Sarkar and others took part in the rally.

