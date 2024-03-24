NTR district police seize ₹5 crore cash and 8 kg gold ahead of elections, 3,524 people bound over

March 24, 2024 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The NTR Commissionerate Police have stepped up vigil on the Andhra Pradesh-Telangana borders ahead of the general elections.

The police have bound over 3,524 rowdy, history and suspect sheeters and those involved in poll-related cases earlier in the last three months. The police are monitoring the movements from the neighbouring States.

Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata, Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) Adhiraj Singh Rana and K. Srinivas Rao, Suryapet Superintendent of Police Rahul Hegde and the officers inspected the checkposts set up at Jaggaiahpet, Tiruvuru, Mylavaram, Ibrahimpatnam and other places.

Speaking to The Hindu on March 24 (Sunday), Mr. Kanthi Rana said that all measures were being taken to ensure the peaceful conduct of the elections, adding that 469 weapons were surrendered in the last few days.

“Counselling is being done for the Known Depredators (KDs) and other criminals. Instructions have been given to the DCPs, Assistant Commissioners of Police and the Station House Officers to track movements of trouble-mongers,” the Police Commissioner said.

In all, 11 inter-State border checkposts and six inter-district checkposts have been set up within the limits of NTR Police Commissionerate. Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel have been deployed at the checkposts, he said.

“We have seized about ₹5 crore cash, 8 kgs of gold and 33 kgs of silver ornaments. Besides, 75,600 litres of liquor and 175.36 kgs of ganja have been seized during the checking of vehicles,” Mr. Kanthi Rana said.

Coordination meetings have been held with the Khammam Commissionerate and Suryapet district police in Telangana. The police of both the States have decided to undertake joint patrolling in the villages and conduct vehicle checking, the Police Commissioner said.

Arrangements have been made for foot patrolling in the villages on the Andhra Pradesh-Telangana border to prevent the movement of criminals and smuggling of cash and liquor, he said.

“CCTVs have been installed at all the checkposts, and round-the-clock vehicle checking will be done at all points,” said Mr. Kanthi Rana, who directed the security personnel to be sincere and strict while discharging their duties.

