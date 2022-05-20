NTR district police create a record

They make 1.6 lakh Disha app enrolments in a special drive

The NTR district police created a record by making 1.6 lakh Disha app registrations in a special drive on Friday.

More than 100 teams participated in the drive conducted at all major junctions in Vijayawada.

Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata, Deputy Commissioners of Police K. Babu Rao, D. Mary Prasanthi and P. Jashua, Assistant Commissioner K. Hanumanha Rao and others monitored the drive.

Earlier, MLA Malladi Vishnu, Collector S. Dilli Rao, Mr. Kanthi Rana and other officers launched the drive at the Collector’s Camp Office.

On the occasion, Mr. Vishnu asked women and girls to download the app, which would help them in an emergency.

The Collector said the government was giving top priority to safety of women.

Mr. Kanthi Rana appealed to the employees, students and housewives to download the app.

“Women can alert the police when they are in trouble and utilise their services. The Vijayawada police have created a record by making 1.60 lakh app enrolments in a single day,” the Police Commissioner said, and thanked all the officers for the achievement.

The special drive was held at the Police Control Room, Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devastanam, Benz Circle, Kaleswara Rao Market, Pundit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS), railway station, Gollapudi, Alankar Centre, and BRTS Road.

The special drive was also conducted in some government and private offices, educational institutions, malls, cinema halls, shops, and restaurants, Mr. Kanthi Rana Tata said.