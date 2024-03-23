NTR district officials inspect checkposts on Andhra-Telangana borders

March 23, 2024 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - TIRUVUR

NTR district Collector S. Dilli Rao and Police Commissioner Kranthi Rana Tata inspected the checkposts at Tiruvur and Mylavaram on the Andhra Pradesh-Telangana border and the forest checkpost at Ibrahimpatnam.

Accompanied by Tiruvur Revenue Divisional Officer K. Madhavi, Assistant Commissioner of Police Murali Mohan and others, the officials enquired about the security and vehicle checks between the two States.

Mr. Dilli Rao, who is also the District Election Officer (DEO), and Mr. Kranthi Rana interacted with the Central force and the police officers posted at the check posts.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Police Commissioner directed the security forces to maintain tight vigil to check on illegal transportation of liquor, cash, jewellery and other freebies.

“The public is requested not to carry more than ₹50,000 worth of cash. If the cash is more, they should carry relevant bills,” Mr. Dilli Rao said. He directed the police to thoroughly check the vehicle entering the State and proceeding towards Telangana.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.