GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NTR district-level contest of Aadudam Andhra begins in Vijayawada

January 31, 2024 09:43 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
A replica of Aadudam Andhra’s mascot, ‘Kittu’, greeting players outside the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

A replica of Aadudam Andhra’s mascot, ‘Kittu’, greeting players outside the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

The State government is organising ‘Aadudam Andhra’, the annual sports festival, in a grand manner to promote a healthy lifestyle among people by introducing the sports culture, said NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao.

After inaugurating the district-level competition of ‘Aadudam Andhra’ on January 31 (Wednesday) in Vijayawada, Mr. Dilli Rao said the competition was held in 605 gramas/wards in the district. Those who won here were qualified for the mandal-level and constituency-level contest, and then from here players were qualified for the district-level programme.

He said 69 matches would be held at the district-level for three days in the sporting categories of Cricket, Volleyball, Kabaddi, Kho Kho and Badminton categories. Those winning in the district-level contest can participate in the State-level contest in Visakhapatnam on February 6.

Those winning the first, second and third prizes at the State-level contest will get ₹5 lakh, ₹3 lakh and ₹2 lakh respectively.

Players, coaches and officers from all seven constituencies of the district, Vijayawada Mayor R. Bhagyalakshmi, District Sports Development Officer S.A. Aziz were among those present.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / sports event

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.