NTR district-level contest of Aadudam Andhra begins in Vijayawada

January 31, 2024 09:43 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The State government is organising ‘Aadudam Andhra’, the annual sports festival, in a grand manner to promote a healthy lifestyle among people by introducing the sports culture, said NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao.

After inaugurating the district-level competition of ‘Aadudam Andhra’ on January 31 (Wednesday) in Vijayawada, Mr. Dilli Rao said the competition was held in 605 gramas/wards in the district. Those who won here were qualified for the mandal-level and constituency-level contest, and then from here players were qualified for the district-level programme.

He said 69 matches would be held at the district-level for three days in the sporting categories of Cricket, Volleyball, Kabaddi, Kho Kho and Badminton categories. Those winning in the district-level contest can participate in the State-level contest in Visakhapatnam on February 6.

Those winning the first, second and third prizes at the State-level contest will get ₹5 lakh, ₹3 lakh and ₹2 lakh respectively.

Players, coaches and officers from all seven constituencies of the district, Vijayawada Mayor R. Bhagyalakshmi, District Sports Development Officer S.A. Aziz were among those present.