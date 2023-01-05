NTR district has more female voters than male voters

January 05, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

NTR district Collector S. Dilli Rao said that there are 16.31 lakh voters in the district as of January 1, according to the Final Special Summary Revision 2023. The district has more female voters than male voters.

In a release, Mr. Rao said that in the seven Assembly constituencies in the district, there are 8,00,770 male voters, 8,30,958 female voters and 155 third-gender voters.

Vijayawada East constituency has the highest number of voters at 2.68 lakh and it is followed by Vijayawada Central (2.66 lakh), Mylavaram (2.63 lakh), Vijayawada West (2.42 lakh), Tiruvuru (2.01 lakh), Jaggayyapeta (1.96 lakh) and Nandigama (1.94 lakh).

While the female to the male gender ratio of the district as per 2011 census was 995, it was 1,038 in the district as per the Final SSR.