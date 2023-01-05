ADVERTISEMENT

NTR district has more female voters than male voters

January 05, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The district has 16.31 lakh electors as of January 1, 2023, says Collector

Tharun Boda

NTR district Collector S. Dilli Rao said that there are 16.31 lakh voters in the district as of January 1, according to the Final Special Summary Revision 2023. The district has more female voters than male voters.

In a release, Mr. Rao said that in the seven Assembly constituencies in the district, there are 8,00,770 male voters, 8,30,958 female voters and 155 third-gender voters.

Vijayawada East constituency has the highest number of voters at 2.68 lakh and it is followed by Vijayawada Central (2.66 lakh), Mylavaram (2.63 lakh), Vijayawada West (2.42 lakh), Tiruvuru (2.01 lakh), Jaggayyapeta (1.96 lakh) and Nandigama (1.94 lakh).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

While the female to the male gender ratio of the district as per 2011 census was 995, it was 1,038 in the district as per the Final SSR.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US