NTR District Collector urges people to take preventative measures against heatstroke

April 07, 2024 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

NTR District Collector, S. Dilli Rao has urged people to take preventative measures against heatstrokes as temperatures rise by the day.

In a release issued here on Sunday, Mr. Rao advised children, senior citizens, patients and pregnant women to stay indoors in the afternoons. He directed officers from the Medical and Health, Rural Water Supply (RWS), Municipal, Panchayat Raj and other departments to create awareness among the public on the tips to avoid sunstroke.

The district administration will set up about 60 water kiosks with ORS packets available in Vijayawada, the Collector said, adding that the ANMs and Anganwadi staff will help in distributing water at these kiosks.

“The public is requested to drink buttermilk, juices and tender coconut water, and use umbrellas, caps and towels to cover their heads when they step out. In cases of emergency, patients should be admitted to the nearby health centres,” Mr. Rao said. “Fever, reeling sensation, epilepsy and unconsciousness are the symptoms of a heatstroke,” he added.

