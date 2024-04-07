GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

NTR District Collector urges people to take preventative measures against heatstroke

April 07, 2024 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Street vendors selling fruits while erecting umbrellas at their stalls to beat the heat at Bandar road in Vijayawada on Sunday, as the maximum temperature crosses 41 degrees. 

Street vendors selling fruits while erecting umbrellas at their stalls to beat the heat at Bandar road in Vijayawada on Sunday, as the maximum temperature crosses 41 degrees.  | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

NTR District Collector, S. Dilli Rao has urged people to take preventative measures against heatstrokes as temperatures rise by the day.

In a release issued here on Sunday, Mr. Rao advised children, senior citizens, patients and pregnant women to stay indoors in the afternoons. He directed officers from the Medical and Health, Rural Water Supply (RWS), Municipal, Panchayat Raj and other departments to create awareness among the public on the tips to avoid sunstroke.

The district administration will set up about 60 water kiosks with ORS packets available in Vijayawada, the Collector said, adding that the ANMs and Anganwadi staff will help in distributing water at these kiosks.

“The public is requested to drink buttermilk, juices and tender coconut water, and use umbrellas, caps and towels to cover their heads when they step out. In cases of emergency, patients should be admitted to the nearby health centres,” Mr. Rao said. “Fever, reeling sensation, epilepsy and unconsciousness are the symptoms of a heatstroke,” he added.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.