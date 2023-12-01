NTR district Collector urges all departments to work in tandem to make ‘deeksha viramana’ a success

December 01, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam is making arrangements for ‘Bhavani deeksha viramana’ event from January 3 onwards, when scores of Bhavanis relinquish their ‘deeksha’.

NTR District Collector Dilli Rao held a review meeting on the arrangements being made for the event, here on Friday.

On the occasion, Mr. Dilli Rao said that the departments and officials have to work in coordination and make the event a success. It is estimated that 50,000 to one lakh devotees would turn up every day for the ‘deeksha viramana’.

About 1 to 1.50 lakh devotee footfall per day is expected in the last two days. Kalasa Jyothi Mahotsavam will be organised on December 26, wherein about 10,000 devotees are expected to participate in the procession. Arrangements have to be made in that direction, he said.

Kanaka Durga temple Executive Officer K.S. Rama Rao said that the temple was making foolproof arrangements for the ‘deeksha viramana’. Three ‘homa gundams’ would be ready for the convenience of the devotees to offer coconuts and other offerings. As many as 800 showers will be operational at Sitammvari Padalu, Punnami ghat and Bhavani ghat.

Keeping the past experiences in view, the temple will ensure that there will be no shortage of laddu prasadam for the devotees.

Joint Collector Dr. O.P. Sampath Kumar, sub-collector Aditi Singh and others were present.