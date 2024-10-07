NTR District Collector Srijana verifies quality of ‘laddu prasadam’ atop Indrakeeladri

NTR District Collector G. Srijana verified the quality of ‘laddu prasadam’ at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam on Monday (October 7, 2024).

Ms. Srijana, along with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and other officers, walked into the ‘prasadam’ making unit interacted with the workers and enquired about the quality of the ingredients being used for making ‘prasadams’.

Officials explained that good quality ghee, edible oil, raisins, cashew and other ingredients were being procured for preparing all ‘prasadams’ in Durga temple.

“Following the directions of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Endowments Minister Anan Ramnarayana Reddy, quality of ‘prasadam’ is being checked every day,” Ms. Srijana told The Hindu.

The temple authorities said that quality of ‘laddu prasadam’ and ‘Anna Prasadam’ was being reviewed from time to time. The Collector directed the officials to maintain high quality of all ‘prasadams’.

Instructions have been given to the FSSAI and the Endowments officials to maintain records, check the quality of the raw material while receiving from the contractors, and while distributing ‘prasadams’ to the devotees.

“Cleanliness should be maintained while preparing, packing and despatching the ‘laddus’ and other ‘prasadams, She weighed the laddu and asked the staff to ensure that laddus should be 80 grams each,” Ms. Srijana said.

About 1 lakh laddus were being sold every day to the devotees during the ongoing Darasa Utsavams, Ms. Srijana, who tasted the ‘laddu prasadam’ said.

