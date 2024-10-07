GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NTR District Collector Srijana verifies quality of ‘laddu prasadam’ atop Indrakeeladri

Ms. Srijana tasted the ‘laddu’ and directed the staff to maintain cleanliness while preparing ‘prasadams’

Published - October 07, 2024 02:58 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
NTR District Collector G. Srijana inspecting the ‘laddu prasadam’ making unit atop Indrakeeladri on Monday. She tasted the ‘prasadam’ and directed the staff to maintain cleanliness while making ‘prasadams’.

NTR District Collector G. Srijana inspecting the ‘laddu prasadam’ making unit atop Indrakeeladri on Monday. She tasted the ‘prasadam’ and directed the staff to maintain cleanliness while making ‘prasadams’. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

NTR District Collector G. Srijana verified the quality of ‘laddu prasadam’ at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam on Monday (October 7, 2024).

Ms. Srijana, along with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and other officers, walked into the ‘prasadam’ making unit interacted with the workers and enquired about the quality of the ingredients being used for making ‘prasadams’.

Officials explained that good quality ghee, edible oil, raisins, cashew and other ingredients were being procured for preparing all ‘prasadams’ in Durga temple.

“Following the directions of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Endowments Minister Anan Ramnarayana Reddy, quality of ‘prasadam’ is being checked every day,” Ms. Srijana told The Hindu.

The temple authorities said that quality of ‘laddu prasadam’ and ‘Anna Prasadam’ was being reviewed from time to time. The Collector directed the officials to maintain high quality of all ‘prasadams’.

Instructions have been given to the FSSAI and the Endowments officials to maintain records, check the quality of the raw material while receiving from the contractors, and while distributing ‘prasadams’ to the devotees.

“Cleanliness should be maintained while preparing, packing and despatching the ‘laddus’ and other ‘prasadams, She weighed the laddu and asked the staff to ensure that laddus should be 80 grams each,” Ms. Srijana said.

About 1 lakh laddus were being sold every day to the devotees during the ongoing Darasa Utsavams, Ms. Srijana, who tasted the ‘laddu prasadam’ said.

Published - October 07, 2024 02:58 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.