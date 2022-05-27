NTR District Collector inspects GGH
NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao inspected the Government General Hospital, Vijayawada, on Thursday.
Mr. Rao interacted with the patients at the hospital and inquired about the services being provided to them.
He warned the staff of severe action if they sought money from the patients. Later, he conducted a review meeting with the hospital officials. He said he would make surprise visits to the hospitals hereafter. GGH superintendent Dr. B. Sowbhagya Lakshmi and others were present.
