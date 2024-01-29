ADVERTISEMENT

NTR District Collector distributes tricycles, laptops to differently-abled persons in Vijayawada

January 29, 2024 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao distributing tricycles to differently-abled persons at the Collectorate in Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched many initiatives for differently-abled persons in the State to help them overcome all hurdles in achieving their goals, said NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao.

Distributing tricycles and laptops to 11 persons at the Collectorate in Vijayawada on January 29 (Monday), Mr. Dilli Rao said the government is distributing artificial limbs, hearing aids, touch screens and laptops to differently-abled persons and asked them to make use of such initiatives.

While eight persons received tricycles each worth ₹6,500, three received laptops each worth ₹35,000.

Posters on leprosy prevention released

Earlier in the day, the Collector released posters and pamphlets to raise awareness on the steps to be taken to prevent leprosy, as part of the ‘Sparsh’ programme, on the eve of the World Leprosy Day on January 30 (Tuesday).

Recognising the importance of early detection of leprosy, also called Hansen’s disease, the Collector said programmes would be organised in the district from January 30 to February 13 to explain to the public what the symptoms look like and to identify symptomatic people. Some of the symptoms include painless spots on ears, skin, stuffy nose, loss of sensation to hot or cold environments, loss of eyelashes or eyebrows, among others.

He instructed the officials concerned to make sure that the medicines are available and are provided free of charge to people and asked ASHAs to identify people with the symptoms. “We should strive towards making our district leprosy-free,” he said, seeking cooperation of officials.

