NTR dist. police launch e-Pahara app to track ganja, property offenders

Published - July 29, 2024 09:50 pm IST

It will help strengthen patrolling and beat system in each zone, says Police Commissioner

The Hindu Bureau

The NTR Police Commissionerate has launched an app, e-Pahara, to track the police beats, which will help observe the movements of criminals.

The Police Commissioner, S.V. Rajasekhara Babu, who launched the app on July 29 (Monday), said the newly designed application will help officers to track rowdy, history and suspect sheets, and ganja and drug offenders.

Mr. Rajasekhara Babu, along with Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) Gowthami Sali and T. Hari Krishna and other officers, released the posters of the e-Pahara app at the Commissioner’s office.

The new application was aimed at reviewing the e-Beat system in the NTR Commissionerate, Mr. Rajasekhara Babu told the media.

“DCPs, Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) and Station House Officers (SHOs) can check the patrolling system and strengthen the beat system in each zone,” he added.

“Through e-Pahara, movements of blade batch offenders, ganja peddlers, chain snatchers, their houses, vulnerable places for offences, eve-teasers and property offenders will be mapped,” said Ms. Gowthami Sali.

The application would help in preventing crime against women, smuggling and peddling of ganja and drugs, snatching, house burglaries and other crimes, she added.

Mr. Hari Krishna and other officers gave a presentation on the app.

