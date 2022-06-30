NTR dist. leads as COVID-19 cases rise in A.P.

172 fresh cases reported in State

NTR district has been witnessing a rise in COVID-19 infections. The district reported 38 cases in the 24 hours ending Thursday morning with a test positivity rate of 10.4%. During the past day, 365 samples were tested. A majority of these cases were reported in Vijayawada and other urban areas of the district, according to the Health department officials.

On June 29, the district reported 29 infections with 7.8% test positivity and 39 cases with a 15.73% test positivity rate were reported on June 28. Similarly, on June 27, 12 cases turned positive as 87 samples were tested.

Several other urban areas like Visakhapatnam were also witnessing a rise in the number of infections daily.

Meanwhile, across the State 172 fresh COVID cases were reported. The active cases’ tally increased to 755 and the total recoveries increased to 23,05,893, including 75 recoveries in the past day. The cumulative tally also increased to 23,21,097.

The State reported 172 cases on Wednesday and nearly 75 infections in the past week.