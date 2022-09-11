NTR Collector says all arrangements made for flood victims

‘14 houses in Vijayawada Central mandal and 12 houses in Vijayawada Eastern mandal inundated’

B. Tharun Kumar VIJAYAWADA
September 11, 2022 01:25 IST

NTR district Collector S. Dilli Rao interacting with locals of a flood-hit area in Krishnalanka of Vijayawada on September 10, 2022. Photo: Special Arrangement

NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao visited the flood-hit areas in Krishnalanka in Vijayawada on Saturday and said all arrangements were made in the relief camps.

Houses in the Ranadevi Nagar area near Sai Baba Temple were inundated due to the rise in flood level in Krishna river downstream of Prakasam Barrage.

Mr. Dilli Rao said 14 houses in the Vijayawada Central mandal and 12 houses in the Vijayawada East mandal were inundated due to the flood, and electricity supply to 20 other houses was suspended as a precautionary measure.

He said residents of the houses concerned were shifted to the Potti Sriramulu Municipal High School in Krishnalanka, and more residents will be shifted to relief camp if needed.

He asked the locals to get ready for evacuation when the flood level rises further.

