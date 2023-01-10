ADVERTISEMENT

NTR collector adopts ‘open door policy’; Public can get audience any time without appointment

January 10, 2023 11:08 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao has said that the doors of Collector’s office will be open to the public, government officials and public representatives and one can walk in without any prior appointment.

The district collectorate has adopted ‘open door policy’ starting Tuesday in Vijayawada.

Mr. Dilli Rao said that grievance redressal was the most important area in administration and the misconception of higher officials being unavailable for common public still persisted.

People could come and meet the Collector to submit their grievances not only during Spandana programme, but also throughout the week, he said.

In the existing system, people have to visit the collector’s office, take appointment, a slip and then meet the Collector depending on the availability of time, but now anyone can come and present their case with the Collector between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m., he said.

He said officials in the district were also asked to implement the policy in their respective offices to increase approachability to the public.

