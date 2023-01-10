HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NTR collector adopts ‘open door policy’; Public can get audience any time without appointment

Pics in DCX

January 10, 2023 11:08 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao has said that the doors of Collector’s office will be open to the public, government officials and public representatives and one can walk in without any prior appointment.

The district collectorate has adopted ‘open door policy’ starting Tuesday in Vijayawada.

Mr. Dilli Rao said that grievance redressal was the most important area in administration and the misconception of higher officials being unavailable for common public still persisted.

People could come and meet the Collector to submit their grievances not only during Spandana programme, but also throughout the week, he said.

In the existing system, people have to visit the collector’s office, take appointment, a slip and then meet the Collector depending on the availability of time, but now anyone can come and present their case with the Collector between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m., he said.

He said officials in the district were also asked to implement the policy in their respective offices to increase approachability to the public.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.