NTR birth anniversary a low-key affair this time

Deviating from the tradition, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) will celebrate the birth anniversary of its founder president N. T. Rama Rao as a low key affair. Instead of a three-day annual conclave, Mahanadu, the party would organise a day’s celebrations across the State.

TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu and State president Kimidi Kala Venkat Rao would take part in the celebrations at the TDP Guntur office.

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh would attend the celebrations at the Mangalagiri office.

Later, he would take part in a meeting to be addressed by Mr. Naidu in Guntur.

Bike rally

A motorcycle rally would be organised in Guntur as part of the celebrations. The TDP usually organises the Mahanadu from May 27 to 29 every year. It pays tributes to NTR and passes political and general resolutions during the conclave.

‘Little time’

The TDP has decided to suspend the Mahanadu this year for various reasons. The party leadership felt that it would have “little time” to conduct the conclave immediately after the elections.

In 2014, the TDP organised a two-day Mahanadu in Hyderabad after the election results were announced on May 16.

The party had “ample time on hand” then.

Mr. Naidu took oath as the first Chief Minister of new Andhra Pradesh at a function at Nagarjuna Nagar, 18 km from here, on June 8.