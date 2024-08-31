GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NTR Bharosa pensions to be distributed in next two days in places hit by heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to personally give away the pensions to some beneficiaries at their doorsteps in Orvakal village of Kurnool district at 2 p.m. on August 31

Published - August 31, 2024 12:45 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. File

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. File

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu gave a reprieve to the staff of village and ward secretariats from distributing social security pensions on August 31 in view of the difficulty caused by heavy rains. 

According to an official release, Mr. Naidu said the NTR Bharosa pensions could be given to the beneficiaries in the next couple of days where the payments could not be made due to the downpour being reported from several parts of the State. 

He also instructed the district Collectors not to mount pressure on the staff to distribute the pensions today (August 31) itself or assign any targets thereof. 

It may be noted that the government undertook the pension disbursement for September on August 31 instead of September 1 as the latter happened to be Sunday. 

The CM is scheduled to personally give away the pensions to some beneficiaries at their doorsteps in Orvakal village of Kurnool district at 2 p.m. on August 31. 

