NTR a role model for future generations, says Chandrababu Naidu

The Telugu Desam Party national president recalls the services of the party founding-president to the State as well as the film industry

January 18, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday recalled the services of party founding-president and former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao to both the film industry and the State.

Mr. Naidu , along with party State president K. Atchannaidu and other senior leaders, paid rich tributes to NTR on his 27th death anniversary.

Terming NTR as a legendary actor, Mr. Naidu said he had created history by forming the government in a few months of floating the TDP.

“Though born in an ordinary family, NTR had achieved great heights. NTR is a role model for the future generations. He had ushered in transformation in politics. He had always treated the common man as God. Women are successful in many fields only because of the foundation laid by NTR,” he said.

Leaders such as Yanamala Ramakrishnudu could become a member of the Cabinet as NTR had decided to make the Backward Classes (BCs) partners in power, Mr. Naidu said.

