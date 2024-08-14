NTPC subsidiary signs MoU to install solar rooftop panels on govt. buildings in Andhra Pradesh

NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Limited (NVVN), a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC Ltd., has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Non-Conventional Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh Limited (NREDCAP) in the presence of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar.

NVVN Chairman and Managing Director Gurdeep Singh, NTPC CEO Renu Narang, Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K. Vijayanand, NREDCAP Vice-Chairman and Managing Director K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu were present.

It is proposed to implement 300 MW solar rooftop systems in government buildings in the first phase. NVVN will install the solar rooftop systems and deliver solar power at a levelised tariff which will remain uniform for 25 years. It is also the responsibility of NVVN to operate and maintain the solar rooftop systems for 25 years free of cost.

In a post on X, Mr. Naidu said that solar panels will be installed on all government buildings by the end of 2025. To facilitate this, an MoU was signed between NVVN and NREDCAP. This switch to solar energy will result in savings and significantly reduce carbon emissions. A 25-year agreement will ensure that the cost of solar power remains low, leading to big savings in the long run.

“The estimated annual savings on implementing 300 MW solar rooftop systems in government buildings is ₹118.27 crore (assuming PLF @ 18%). The savings over 25 years would be ₹2,957 crore. We can achieve a reduction in carbon emissions to an extent of 3.41 lakh metric tonnes per annum or 85.25 lakh metric tonnes over 25 years,” he added.