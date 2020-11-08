‘NTPC staff played key role during lockdown’

VISAKHAPATNAM

08 November 2020

Executive director lauds engineers for working round the clock to ensure uninterrupted power supply

The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has been the flagbearer for the power sector in the country in the last 45 years. From its current power producing capacity of 62 GW, NTPC plans to become a 130 GW company by 2032, said NTPC Simhadri executive director V. Sudarshan Babu on Saturday.

Speaking at the 46th Raising Day of NTPC, he said its employees worked round the clock during the lockdown earlier this year to ensure uninterrupted power supply.

“Availability of 24x7 supply during the lockdown proved extremely critical in providing seamless emergency services and facilitating the smooth working of lifesaving equipment. Everyone has been rightfully applauding the front-line COVID-19 warriors including medical professionals and essential service providers, but the pandemic showed that power engineers are also heroes,” he said.

NTPC is working towards utilising agro residue for power generation to discourage in-field crop residue burning. NTPC has pioneered co-firing of biomass pellets along with coal in the boilers, he said.

He said the gradual shift towards renewables is one part of NTPC’s commitment towards sustainable power generation and safeguarding the environment. At the same time, NTPC is currently making huge investments towards deployment of FGD (flue gas desulphurisation) equipment, whereby more than 60 GW capacity has been tendered for FGD for its various coal based power plants, in order to cut down harmful emissions.