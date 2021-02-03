NTPC-Simhadri to hike its capacity by 25 MW

NTPC- Simhadri will augment its production capacity by another 25 mw, by mid of this year, taking the total capacity to 2,025 MW. Addressing the media on Tuesday, NTPC Simhadri’s Group General Manager Diwakar Kaushik said that a 25 MW floating solar plant on its 155-acre reservoir, is being installed and it will be ready by June this year.
“We already have four functional units of 500 mw each and this will take the total capacity to 2025 mw,” he said. He also pointed out that the COVID-19 pandemic has also affected the power sector and Simhadri had experienced a grid loss of 7,375 mw, due to low demand from the buyer States.
Mr. Kaushik also explained that the plant was going for 100% utilisation of ash. He also said that the plant was aiming for 100% FGD (Flue-gas desulfurization) in all units for SO2 (sulphur dioxide) reduction before December 2022 and Combustion Modification for Nox (nitrogen oxide) reduction by December 2021.
He said that consumption of sweet water has reduced to 18.1 MLD, as against 21.6 MLD, in this year.
He said that the entire CSR fund for this year was diverted towards prevention of COVID. “We have given about ₹30 lakh to KGH, ₹30 lakh to the District Collector and ₹22.5 lakh to GVMC,” he said.
GM (O&M) G.C. Choukse, GM (M) S. Garg, GM (FM) M.N.V.S. Bhaskar, and other senior officers were present on the occasion.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath