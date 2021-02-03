NTPC-Simhadri to hike its capacity by 25 MW

‘Floating solar plant will be ready by June’

NTPC- Simhadri will augment its production capacity by another 25 mw, by mid of this year, taking the total capacity to 2,025 MW. Addressing the media on Tuesday, NTPC Simhadri’s Group General Manager Diwakar Kaushik said that a 25 MW floating solar plant on its 155-acre reservoir, is being installed and it will be ready by June this year.

“We already have four functional units of 500 mw each and this will take the total capacity to 2025 mw,” he said. He also pointed out that the COVID-19 pandemic has also affected the power sector and Simhadri had experienced a grid loss of 7,375 mw, due to low demand from the buyer States.

Mr. Kaushik also explained that the plant was going for 100% utilisation of ash. He also said that the plant was aiming for 100% FGD (Flue-gas desulfurization) in all units for SO2 (sulphur dioxide) reduction before December 2022 and Combustion Modification for Nox (nitrogen oxide) reduction by December 2021.

He said that consumption of sweet water has reduced to 18.1 MLD, as against 21.6 MLD, in this year.

He said that the entire CSR fund for this year was diverted towards prevention of COVID. “We have given about ₹30 lakh to KGH, ₹30 lakh to the District Collector and ₹22.5 lakh to GVMC,” he said.

GM (O&M) G.C. Choukse, GM (M) S. Garg, GM (FM) M.N.V.S. Bhaskar, and other senior officers were present on the occasion.