Andhra Pradesh

NTPC donates ₹3.25 crore under CSR activity

NTPC Simhadri Super Thermal Station has donated ₹3.25 crore under its CSR initiative towards healthcare.

While ₹1.25 crore was donated to the district administration for purchase of 108 ambulances, ₹2 crore was donated to King George Hospital for construction of a CSR building and procurement of various equipment.

Collector V. Vinay Chand, Andhra Medical College principal P.V. Sudhakar, District Industries Centre general manager Ramalingeswara Raju, NTPC Simhadri Chief General Manager V. Sudarshan Babu and King George Hospital superintendent G. Arjuna were present at the cheque presentation ceremony.

Under its CSR allocation for 2019-20, ₹1.25 crore will be spent on purchase of ambulances under 108 services as requested by the Collector for replacement of aging vehicles.

NTPC Corporate CSR Department has released ₹2 crore for construction of a CSR Building and procurement of equipment for King George Hospital. The building is meant for the Oncology Ward and will be beneficial to patients visiting from neighbouring districts.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 20, 2020 1:16:07 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/ntpc-donates-325-crore-under-csr-activity/article31112258.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY