NTPC donates ₹3.25 crore under CSR activity

NTPC Simhadri Super Thermal Station has donated ₹3.25 crore under its CSR initiative towards healthcare.

While ₹1.25 crore was donated to the district administration for purchase of 108 ambulances, ₹2 crore was donated to King George Hospital for construction of a CSR building and procurement of various equipment.

Collector V. Vinay Chand, Andhra Medical College principal P.V. Sudhakar, District Industries Centre general manager Ramalingeswara Raju, NTPC Simhadri Chief General Manager V. Sudarshan Babu and King George Hospital superintendent G. Arjuna were present at the cheque presentation ceremony.

Under its CSR allocation for 2019-20, ₹1.25 crore will be spent on purchase of ambulances under 108 services as requested by the Collector for replacement of aging vehicles.

NTPC Corporate CSR Department has released ₹2 crore for construction of a CSR Building and procurement of equipment for King George Hospital. The building is meant for the Oncology Ward and will be beneficial to patients visiting from neighbouring districts.